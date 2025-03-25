New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Los Angeles Kings | March 25, 2025

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers will look to build on a win over the Vancouver Canucks when they collide with the LA Kings. In their most recent outing, the Rangers were able to snap a three-game skid by defeating the Vancouver Canucks at home.

Ad

Despite that, the team is just 3-5-2 over their last 10, while on the flip side, LA is heading into Tuesday's game amid a three-game win streak. LA's offense has been clicking lately, with the team scoring seven goals in each of their two most recent games.

Currently, New York is tied for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with 74 points, putting them just one point outside of wild-card contention in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Trending

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Brennan Othmann Alexis Lafrenière - JT Miller - Jonny Brodzinski Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle Brett Berard - Juuso Parssinen - Matt Rempe

Defense

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Carson Soucy - Adam Fox Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin Jonny Brodzinski, JT Miller, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad, Zac Jones

Ad

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

Looking at the previous meeting between the Rangers and the Kings this season, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Tuesday's showdown between the Rangers and the Kings will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between them.

Ad

In mid-December, the two sides faced off in New York, with the Kings picking up a dominant 5-1 win on the road. The game notably saw New York's defense struggle to keep up with the onslaught of LA, as Quinton Byfield, Philipp Danault, Warren Foegele, Adrian Kempe, and Alex Turcotte all found the back of the net.

With a chance to even up the regular season series and move one step closer to wild-card contention tonight, the stakes are high for the Rangers.

Ad

Following the game, the team will head to Anaheim for a showdown with the Ducks on Friday, kicking off a back-to-back that will see them play the Sharks on Saturday.

From there, the team will kick off April with a home game against the Wild, after which they'll have just seven more games left on the regular season schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama