New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Pittsburgh Penguins | Feb. 7 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 7 p.m. EST tonight, the Rangers will host the Penguins. New York comes in with a 26-23-4 record and is in sixth place. The Penguins are 22-24-9 and in seventh place. Three points separate these two teams in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Rangers have sustained a hit to their rotation recently. Defenseman Urho Vaakainen and center Adam Edstrom are both unavailable. Edstrom landed on Injured Reserve just a couple of days ago.

With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Please note that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Artemi Panarin - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad LW Reilly Smith - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Chris Kreider - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Will Cuylle LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe

Defensive Pairs:

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Units:

Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere

Penalty Kill Lines:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

The Rangers are coming off a home victory over the Boston Bruins. Two third-period goals allowed New York to come back and win 3-2.

Odds for tonight's New York Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are favored against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Per Odds Shark, these are the official odds for tonight's matchup:

The Rangers are -196 on the moneyline.

The Bruins are +155 to win outright.

The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +138.

The Bruins are -133 to cover.

The total is 7.5 goals.

The over is +220. The under is -333.

After tonight's game, the Rangers have just one more game before the NHL All-Star break. On Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, New York visits the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After the break, the Rangers have three straight road contests: against the Buffalo Sabres (Feb. 22), Pittsburgh Penguins (Feb. 23) and New York Islanders (Feb. 25).

