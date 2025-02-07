New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Pittsburgh Penguins | Feb. 7 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 7 p.m. EST tonight, the Rangers will host the Penguins. New York comes in with a 26-23-4 record and is in sixth place. The Penguins are 22-24-9 and in seventh place. Three points separate these two teams in the Metropolitan Division standings.
The Rangers have sustained a hit to their rotation recently. Defenseman Urho Vaakainen and center Adam Edstrom are both unavailable. Edstrom landed on Injured Reserve just a couple of days ago.
With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Please note that it can change ahead of puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Artemi Panarin - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad
- LW Reilly Smith - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière
- LW Chris Kreider - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Will Cuylle
- LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe
Defensive Pairs:
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
- Zac Jones - Braden Schneider
Goalies:
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
Powerplay Units:
- Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox
- Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider
- Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox
The Rangers are coming off a home victory over the Boston Bruins. Two third-period goals allowed New York to come back and win 3-2.
Odds for tonight's New York Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The New York Rangers are favored against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Per Odds Shark, these are the official odds for tonight's matchup:
- The Rangers are -196 on the moneyline.
- The Bruins are +155 to win outright.
- The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +138.
- The Bruins are -133 to cover.
- The total is 7.5 goals.
- The over is +220. The under is -333.
After tonight's game, the Rangers have just one more game before the NHL All-Star break. On Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, New York visits the Columbus Blue Jackets.
After the break, the Rangers have three straight road contests: against the Buffalo Sabres (Feb. 22), Pittsburgh Penguins (Feb. 23) and New York Islanders (Feb. 25).
