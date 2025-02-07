  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Pittsburgh Penguins | Feb. 7 2025

New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Pittsburgh Penguins | Feb. 7 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 07, 2025 12:21 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Pittsburgh Penguins | Feb. 7 2025 (Imagn)

The New York Rangers are back in action on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 7 p.m. EST tonight, the Rangers will host the Penguins. New York comes in with a 26-23-4 record and is in sixth place. The Penguins are 22-24-9 and in seventh place. Three points separate these two teams in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Rangers have sustained a hit to their rotation recently. Defenseman Urho Vaakainen and center Adam Edstrom are both unavailable. Edstrom landed on Injured Reserve just a couple of days ago.

With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Please note that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

  1. LW Artemi Panarin - C JT Miller - RW Mika Zibanejad
  2. LW Reilly Smith - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière
  3. LW Chris Kreider - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Will Cuylle
  4. LW Jimmy Vesey - C Sam Carrick - RW Matt Rempe
also-read-trending Trending

Defensive Pairs:

  1. Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  2. K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
  3. Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

Powerplay Units:

  1. Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere

Penalty Kill Lines:

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

The Rangers are coming off a home victory over the Boston Bruins. Two third-period goals allowed New York to come back and win 3-2.

Odds for tonight's New York Rangers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The New York Rangers are favored against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Per Odds Shark, these are the official odds for tonight's matchup:

  • The Rangers are -196 on the moneyline.
  • The Bruins are +155 to win outright.
  • The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +138.
  • The Bruins are -133 to cover.
  • The total is 7.5 goals.
  • The over is +220. The under is -333.

After tonight's game, the Rangers have just one more game before the NHL All-Star break. On Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, New York visits the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The New York Rangers are favored tonight (Imagn)
The New York Rangers are favored tonight (Imagn)

After the break, the Rangers have three straight road contests: against the Buffalo Sabres (Feb. 22), Pittsburgh Penguins (Feb. 23) and New York Islanders (Feb. 25).

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी