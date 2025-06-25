New York Rangers NHL Mock Draft 2025: Predicting Blueshirts' picks and potential steals

The New York Rangers had a disappointing season, and they are looking to improve their roster to make the playoffs.

However, New York doesn't have a first-round pick as the Rangers opted to give up their 2025 first-round pick and keep the 2026 pick.

The Rangers have eight picks in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27-28, and here is a projected mock draft for New York.

New York Rangers NHL Mock Draft 2025

Round 2, Pick 43: Jack Murtagh, LW, USANTDP

The Rangers don't have a pick until the second round and will select Jack Murtagh, a left winger from the National Team Development Program.

Murtagh had 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 24 games and is committed to Boston University.

Round 3, Pick 79: Drew Schock, D, USANTDP

The Rangers have two picks in the third round and will take a defenseman from the National Team Development Program in Drew Schock with their first pick.

Schock recorded 5 goals and 12 assists last season and is committed to Michigan.

Round 3, Pick 89: David Bedkowski, D, Owen Sound

The Rangers will take David Bedkowski, a defenseman, out of Owen Sound in the OHL. Bedkowski recorded 3 goals and 4 assists in 35 games, but the 6-foot-5 defenseman had 73 penalty minutes as he's a shutdown physical defenseman.

Round 4, Pick 111: Mason Moe, C, Madison

The Rangers use the 111th pick on Mason Moe, a center from Madison in the USHL. Moe recorded 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 51 games and is committed to Minnesota.

Round 5, Pick 139: Bruno Idzan, LW, Lincoln

New York goes back to the USHL to take Bruno Idzan out of the USHL. Idzan recorded 22 goals and 22 assists for 44 points and is committed to Wisconsin.

Round 6, Pick 166: Jordan Charron, RW, Sault Ste. Marie

The Rangers take a winger out of the OHL in the sixth round. Jordan Charron had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 48 games.

Round 6, Pick 171: Jayden Krus, G, Victoria

A chance to find a steal in the deaft is by taking a goalie as they are hard to project. With their sixth pick in the draft, the Rangers take Jayden Krus out of Victoria. He went 25-8-9 with a 2.86 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Round 7, Pick 203: Lucas Karmiris, C, Brampton

The Rangers' final pick is Lucas Karmiris, a center out of Brampton in the OHL. Karmiris recorded 13 goals and 35 points last season.

