New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 28, 2025 

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, March 28, at 10 p.m. EDT.

New York (34-32-6) is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Anaheim (31-32-8) is coming off a 6-2 win over Boston.

Rangers vs Ducks: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 25-18-1-2 all-time against Anaheim

The Rangers are averaging 2.96 goals per game

Anaheim is 17-16-2 at home

New York is allowing 3.0 goals per game

The Ducks are averaging 2.69 goals per game

The Rangers are 17-15-3 on the road

Anaheim is allowing 3.11 goals per game

New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview

New York is battling for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 75 points, Adam Fox has 52 points, Vincent Trochek has 49 points and Mika Zibanejad has 49 points.

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 24-26-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, he's 2-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .850 SV%.

Anaheim, meanhwile, is coming off a blowout win over Boston. The Ducks should start Lukas Dostal who's 20-19-6 with a 2.99 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against New York, he's 0-3 with a 3.75 GAA and a .893 SV%.

The Ducks are led by Troy Terry who has 51 points, Mason McTavish has 44 points, Frank Vatrano has 41 points and Jackson LaCombe has 39 points.

Rangers vs Ducks: Odds & Prediction

New York is a -162 favorite, while Anaheim is a +136 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Rangers are in must-win spots as New York needs to go on a hot streak to make the playoffs. New York has been playing better as of late and this is a good spot for the Rangers to go on the road and get a big win.

Shesterkin should be able to limit Anaheim's offense which will help the Rangers get the win.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Ducks 2.

Rangers vs Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Frank Vatrano 3+ shots on goal (+110)

