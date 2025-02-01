New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 1, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as New York (24-22-4) suffered a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday while Boston (25-22-6) lost 6-2 to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Rangers vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 268-301-97-4 all-time against Boston

The Rangers are averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Bruins are 16-8-3 at home

New York is allowing 3.04 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.69 goals per game

The Rangers are 12-11-2 on the road

The Bruins are allowing 3.22 goals per game

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Preview

New York is on a two-game losing streak and will kick off a road trip. The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin's 52 points, Adam Fox's 40 points, Vincent Trochek's 32 points, Alexis Lafreniere's 30 points and Mika Zibanejad's 29 points.

The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin who is 17-17-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Boston, he is 4-7 with a 2.78 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, Boston is also on a two-game losing streak and is set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 16-17-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he is 2-3-2 with a 1.85 GAA and a .935 SV%.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 61 points, Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha with 40 points, Elias Lindholm with 27 points and Morgan Geekie with 26 points.

Bruins vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a -120 favorite while New York is a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Both teams have been struggling; however, this is a good spot to take the Bruins as a slight favorite. Both goalies are among the best in the NHL but Swayman has had success at home and against the Rangers in his career.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Rangers 2.

Rangers vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-120)

Tip: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

