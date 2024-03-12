New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 12th 2024

The 39-19-6 Carolina Hurricanes will welcome the 42-18-4 New York Rangers on Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Carolina secured a decisive 7-2 victory at home in their last game on March 10 against the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, New York continued its winning streak with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in the recent home game on March 11.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.31 goals per game and allow 2.66 per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 35 goals and an impressive 52 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 32 goals and 27 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 20 goals and 35 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 37 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 27-13-2 record in goal, a 2.60 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.36 goals per game, conceding 2.70 per game and capitalizing on 26.4% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 25 goals and 43 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 20 goals and 30 assists. Martin Necas has added 20 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 17-11-3 record, a 2.39 GAA, and an SV% of .910.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 168 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Rangers are 94-67-7 against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.9% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 52.7%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast an 83.7% success rate, while the Hurricanes are at 85.0%.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has been the odds favorite in 57 games this season, winning 36 of them. With odds shorter than -152, the Hurricanes have won in 24 games, boasting a 60.3% likelihood of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have clinched seven wins in 13 games where they were considered the underdog. With odds never reaching beyond +129, the Rangers hold a 43.7% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Rangers 4 - 2 Hurricanes.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Chris Kreider to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No.

