New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 9th May 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of round two at the PNC Arena, North Carolina, on May 9.

The Rangers have started their round two journey on the right foot, winning both games and taking a 2-0 lead. Heading into game three, the Rangers would want more of the same and extend their winning run further.

The Canes will be disappointed with the way the series has panned out so far, conceding eight goals in the first two round two games would definitely be something the Canes need to improve upon if they want to turn this around in coming fixtures.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes game info

Date and Time: May 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena, North Carolina.

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Radio: 99.9 The Fan, Buzz Sports Radio, ESPN New Bern (107.5FM/1490 AM)

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Hurricanes at New York

The Rangers are currently on a six game winning streak in the playoffs, defeating the Washington Capitals four-nil in round one and further extending it by taking a 2-0 lead over the Canes. The Rangers will be weary of the attacking threat the Canes possess given they've conceded six goals against the team in the first two games.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Filip Chytil, Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler are all sidelined due to their ongoing injuries.

The attacking pairing of Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck are the star players for the Rangers at the moment with the duo contributing to 21 points between them in the knockout stages.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes will be hoping to switch things up in hope of getting a better result in game three of the series. The side eliminated the New York Islanders in round one after defeating them four-one over five games. The Canes side has looked like a shadow of itself since the beginning of round two.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Canes miss out on two vital players heading into an all important game three of the series. Defenseman Brett Pesce and Winger Jesper Fast are sidelined due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel have all played a vital part in getting the Canes where they currently are. The trio have all provided more than 7 points each in the knockout phase of this season.