New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 16, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of an exciting round two NHL playoff matchup at the PNC Arena, North Carolina on Thursday. The Rangers lead 3-2.

Nevertheless, both teams have been competitive. The Rangers started off on the right foot, leading 3-0, but failed to put the series to bed in their next two games.

The Canes did well under pressure in games four and five, winning back to back games, putting themselves back in contention for game six.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes game info

Date and Time: May 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena, North Carolina.

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Radio: 99.9 The Fan, Buzz Sports Radio, ESPN New Bern (107.5FM/1490 AM)

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Hurricanes at New York Rangers

The Rangers were oozing with confidence after winning round one with a 4-0 clean sweep against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers have since lost back-to-back games against the Canes.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Filip Chytil, Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler are sidelined due to injuries. The attacking pairing of Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck are the star players for the Rangers, with the duo contributing 25 points between them in the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes defied odds in game four and five, having been on the brink of an untimely exit. The Canes will hope to get their home fans behind them and come to level terms in the series and force a game seven.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Canes will miss two key players heading into game six. Defenseman Brett Pesce and Winger Jesper Fast are sidelined due to injuries.

Sebastian Aho has played a vital role for the Canes, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in the playoffs.