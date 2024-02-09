New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 9, 2024

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks preview

The New York Rangers are 32-16-3 and atop the Metro division. The Rangers are on a three-game winning streak and coming off a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at home. In their first game after the All-Star break, New York beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 67 points, Vincent Trochek has 47 points. Mika Zibanejad has 47 points. Chris Kreider has 46 points. Adam Fox has 37 points, and Alexis Lafreniere has 30 points.

The Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, are 14-35-2 and in last place in the NHL. Chicago is on a five-game losing streak, scoring just three goals and have been shut out thrice.

The Blackhawks continue to be without Connor Bedard. Jason Dickinson has 25 points. Philipp Kurashev has 25 points. Nick Foligno has 19 points, and Seth Jones has 15 points.

Rangers vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 252-244-98-3 all-time against New York.

The Rangers are averaging 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

The Blackhawks are 10-12-1 with a -10 goal differential at home.

New York allows 2.78 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Chicago averages just 2.06 goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

The Rangers are 15-9-3 with a +12 goal differential on the road.

The Blackhawks allow 3.49 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Rangers vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

The New York Rangers are -298 favorites, while the Chicago Blackhawks are +240 underdogs, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Rangers should cruise to a win, as Chicago's offense continues to struggle without Connor Bedard. New York plays well defensively, and with Igor Shesterkin in net, Chicago's offense will continue to struggle.

The Rangers should be able to get an early goal and hold onto their lead to get an easy win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Blackhawks

Rangers vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win in regulation -190

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -105

Tip 3: Chicago under 1.5 goals +145

Tip 4: Taylor Raddysh over 1.5 shots on goal -145

Poll : Who do you think wins? New York Chicago 0 votes