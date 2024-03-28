New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (46-21-5) square off against the New York Rangers (48-20-4) at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS-D, ALT and MSG.

Colorado lost 2-1 at home to the Montreal Canadiens in its last game on Tuesday, March 26, while New York won its home game 6-5 against the Philadelphia Flyers on the same day.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored 3.39 goals per game and allowed 2.72 per outing. Their power play runs at a 25.9% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 43 goals, 59 assists and 102 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 24 goals and 39 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 47 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 31-15-2 record in goal with a 2.65 goals-against average and save percentage of .911.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche averages 3.72 goals per game and allows 2.96. The team has converted 24.5% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 45 goals, 78 assists and 123 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 39 goals and 58 assists, while Cale Makar has 18 goals and 60 assists.

Alexander Georgiev holds a 37-15-3 record in goal, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 95 times.

The Rangers are 43-37-7-8 against Colorado.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.6% win rate, while Colorado has a 48.0%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers have 83.3%, while Colorado is at 82.1%.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Predictions

This season, Colorado has gone 41-20 as the betting favorite and won 28 of the 39 games with odds less than -157, giving them a 61.1% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have been listed as the underdogs 15 times this season and managed nine upsets. New York has played only one game and won when odds list the team at +132 or higher, giving it a 43.1% chance to win the contest.

Prediction: Rangers 4 - 3 Avalanche

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes

