New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 28th 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. As we head closer and closer to the knockout stages, the Rangers have already qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs, while the Avalanche are close to fixing their spot as well.

New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche: Game info

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

New York Rangers game preview:

(48-20-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York Rangers

At 100 points, the Rangers are currently at the top of the Metropolitan Division with three wins on the bounce. They beat the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers in those three games. After the wins against Stanley Cup contenders, New York has stamped its authority.

New York Rangers key players and injuries:

Despite already qualifying for the playoffs, the Rangers will be hoping for the return of many of their stars before the knockout stages. This includes defensemen Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren. Forwards Filip Chytil, Blake Wheeler and Alex Wennberg would be hoping to return to the roster at the earliest as well.

Winger Artemi Panarin and center Vincent Trochek spearhead the roster in points, contributing 102 and 72, respectively.

Colorado Avalanche game preview:

(46-21-5, second in the Central Division)

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche faced a 2-1 home defeat against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. While the Avalanche are firmly placed to qualify for a playoff spot, they would be looking to bounce back against arguably the best team in the entire league this year in the Rangers.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries:

The Colorado Avalanche are heading into a big game without key stars Joel Kiviranta, Samuel Girard, Logan O'Connor and Valeri Nichushkin.

Center Nathan MacKinnon has been the focal point for the Avalanche, contributing 45 goals and 78 assists. Winger Mikko Rantanen will be hoping to reach 100 points at the earliest, as he currently stands on 97.

As both teams will go into this game with an offensive mindset, the outcome of this game will be closely looked at, as it might just foreshadow things to come in the Stanley Cup Finals.