New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 23, 2024

The New York Rangers (12-5-1) are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers (10-9-2) at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

New York is coming off a 3-2 loss to Calgary on Thursday, while Edmonton is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Rangers vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 36-35-9-4 all-time against Edmonton

The Rangers are 7-2 on the road

Edmonton is 4-6-1 at home

New York is averaging 3.5 goals per game

The Oilers are averaging 2.76 goals per game

The Rangers are allowing 2.44 goals per game

Edmonton is allowing 3.19 goals per game

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

New York is coming off an upset loss to Calgary on Thursday which snapped their three-game winning streak. The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 24 points, Adam Fox with 16 points, Will Cuylle with 15 points, and Alexis Lafreniere, who has 15 points.

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 8-5-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 1-2-1 in its last four games. The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who's 6-6-2 with a 3.33 GAA and a .876 SV%.

The Oilers are led by Leon Drasaitl, who has 28 points, Connor McDavid with 25 points, Evan Bouchard with 13 points, and Mattias Ekholm, who has 10 points.

Rangers vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

New York is a +114 underdog while Edmonton is a -135 favorite, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Rangers and Oilers are both coming off disappointing losses but this is a good spot for New York to get the win. Shesterkin should limit the Oilers' offense, while Edmonton is playing poorly defensively and in goal, while the Rangers' offense is one of the best offenses in the NHL.

New York should get out to an early lead and get a big win here.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Oilers 2.

Rangers vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (+114)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-115)

