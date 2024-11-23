New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 23, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM EST.

The Rangers (12-5-1) head into this game off the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, while the Oilers (10-9-2) have only one win in four games with their latest outing ending in a 5-3 defeat against the Minnesota Wild.

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

10:00 p.m. EST Venue : Rogers Arena, Edmonton

: Rogers Arena, Edmonton TV Broadcast : CBC, CITY, SN, MSG

: CBC, CITY, SN, MSG Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at Calgary Flames

The Rangers were on a three-game winning streak as they aimed to make it four but fell short against the Calgary Flames in their latest game. The side looked shaky from the start of the game but gave a good fight as they lost by the tightest of margins.

New York Rangers injuries

Filip Chytil is the only Rangers player currently sidelined due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers looked to be recovering from their poor run of form but have slumped yet again as they continue their journey to ascend in the Pacific Division. However, they are at the risk of the Canucks (9-6-3) and Kraken (10-9-1) overtaking them in a matter of days if they don't turn things around.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane are all currently sidelined for the Oilers with their injuries. The return for most of these players is yet to be determined. Kane is likely to return in the first quarter of 2025.

Rangers and Oilers key players

Artemi Panarin has been in a league of his own this season as he has scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists for the Rangers, while defenseman Adam Fox is second with 16 points so far.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have kept it business as usual for the Oilers as the pair has already contributed to 53 points combined. Draisaitl leads the scoring charts with 15 goals while McDavid leads in assists with 16.

