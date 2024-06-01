New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Eastern Conference finals Game 6 | June 1, 2024

The New York Rangers play the Florida Panthers for the Western Conference finals Game 6 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers are up 3-2 in the series.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS. Game 6 can be heard on WQAM 560 AM and WEPN-FM (ESPN New York 98.7 FM).

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Game 6 preview

The competition in the Eastern Conference finals has been intense and closely matched. The Panthers started strong with a 3-0 victory in Game 1. The Rangers then edged out wins in Games 2 and 3 in overtime, with scores of 2-1 and 5-4, respectively.

The Panthers rebounded by taking Game 4 in overtime, 3-2, and maintained their momentum with another 3-2 win in Game 5.

Vincent Trocheck has been a key player for the Rangers in the playoffs, tallying 19 points with eight goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 16 points with three goals and 13 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a 10-5-0 record with a save percentage of .927 and a goals-against average of 2.36 goals per game. The Rangers' power play success rate is 24.5%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 83.9% in this season's playoffs.

On the other hand, Matthew Tkachuk has been productive for the Panthers, contributing 19 points with five goals and 14 assists in the playoffs. Aleksander Barkov has netted six goals and provided 11 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has an 11-5-0 record with an SV% of .905 and a GAA of 2.27 goals per game. Florida has a power play success percentage of 23.7% and a penalty-killing rate of 88.0%.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Injury report

Florida Panthers right wing Ryan Lomberg is ill and thus questionable for Saturday's game. On the other hand, the New York Rangers right wing Jimmy Vesey has been sidelined due to an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Odds & prediction

The Panthers are the favorites, with odds of -165, while the Rangers are the underdogs, with odds of +140. With an added home advantage, Florida should win.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win (-165)

Tip 2: Game to have over three goals: Yes

Tip 3: Aleksander Barkov to score: Yes

Tip 4: Matthew Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: No