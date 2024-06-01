  • home icon
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | June 1st, 2024

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Jun 01, 2024 14:49 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
The New York Rangers will take on the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The game, set to take place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida, will be an elimination game for the New York Rangers.

The Panthers started their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory, following which the Rangers won Games 2 and 3. The Panthers have fought back since winning Games 4 and 5, and now they head into Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers game info

  • Date and Time: June 1, 2024, at 8 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida.
  • Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at New York
In Games 3 and 4, the Rangers had two bad performances, resulting in a predicament where they were close to the exit door. The Rangers will hope to get a win to stay alive in the competition.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Winger Jimmy Vesey is sidelined for this matchup due to his ongoing injury.

The attacking pair of Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad are the star players for the Rangers, with the duo contributing 35 points between them in the playoff rounds so far.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at New York
The Panthers have gained form at the right time. After winning against the Boston Bruins in round two, the Panthers will be aiming to head towards their Stanley Cup Finals and get a chance to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, the Panthers head into Game 6 of the Conference Finals with a fully fit roster.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe lead the points tally for the Panthers in the knockout stages, with the duo contributing 36 points so far.

