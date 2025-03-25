New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 25, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to face off with the LA Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as New York (34-31-6) defeated Vancouver 5-3 on Saturday while LA (39-21-9) won 7-2 over Boston on Sunday.

Rangers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 75-51-16-4 all-time against Los Angeles

The Rangers are 17-14-3 on the road

The Kings are allowing 2.52 goals per game

New York is averaging 2.98 goals per game

Los Angeles is 25-3-4 at home

The Rangers are allowing 3 goals per game

The Kings are averaging 2.92 goals per game

New York Rangers vs LA Kings: Preview

New York is battling for a playoff spot and snapped a three-game losing skid. The team is led by Artemi Panarin's 75 points, Adam Fox's 52 points and Vincent Trochek and Mika Zibanejad's 49 points each.

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who is 24-25-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against LA, he is 4-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Kings are on a three-game winning streak. They will start Darcy Kuemper who is 24-9-7 with a 2.13 GAA and a .917 SV%. In his career against New York, he is 9-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .906 SV%.

LA is led by Adrian Kempe who has 58 points, Anze Kopitar with 56 points, Kevin Fiala with 48 points and Quinton Byfield with 44 points.

Rangers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

New York is a +142 underdog while LA is a -170 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Rangers are battling for a playoff ticket but are in a tough spot, facing the dominant Kings at home.

LA will start strong and should be able to limit New York's offense to get the home win.

Prediction: Kings 3, Rangers 1.

Rangers vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: LA ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (125)

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala 3+ shots on goal (-145)

