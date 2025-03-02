New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 2, 2025

The New York Rangers return to the ice on Sunday for a matchup with the struggling Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. New York fell 3-2 at home to Toronto on Friday while Nashville was crushed 7-4 by the Islanders on Saturday in New York.

Rangers vs. Predators: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Rangers have a 19-15-1-2 record against the Preds.

The Rangers are 8-9-1-1 at home against the Preds.

Nashville beat New York 2-0 at Bridgestone Arena in December. Sunday is the second and final matchup of the season-series.

New York averages 3.02 goals per game against Nashville.

The Predators average 2.73 goals per game against the Rangers.

New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators: Preview

The New York Rangers have had an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign, and it has continued as they have gone 2-2-0 since returning from the 4 Nations break.

The Rangers (62 points) are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They enter action on Sunday four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Nashville (49 points) has struggled throughout the season. The Predators are seventh in the Central Division and 30th overall in the standings with almost no chance of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New York is dealing with several injuries with Adam Edstrom (lower body), Chris Kreider (upper body) and Adam Fox (upper body) all on IR and out of the lineup. Reilly Smith will also miss Sunday's game for roster management purposes.

Nashville is dealing with key injuries to Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (upper body) who all remain on IR.

NHL: New York Rangers at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

Rangers vs. Predators: Odds and Predictions

New York is a strong home favorite to beat Nashville at MSG on Sunday. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

New York is -178 to win on the moneyline.

Nashville is +158 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is New York -1-5, which is +137.

The over/under is 6 goals.

The over-goals is -120, while the under-goals is +100.

Prediction:

The Rangers (29-26-4) and Predators (21-31-7) have both had disappointing seasons, so this game could stay close until the end. However, New York's high-end talent will likely be the difference to secure a big win as it continues to chase a playoff spot.

Score Prediction: Rangers 4 - Predators 3

