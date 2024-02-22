New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The New York Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, New Jersey on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.
The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.
New York Rangers game preview
The New York Rangers have a 37-16-3 record after winning their last game 3-1 against the Dallas Stars. They are scoring 3.34 goals and conceding 2.77 per game. Their power play success rate is 26.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 82.3%.
Artemi Panarin has scored 32 goals and provided 43 assists in 56 games, resulting in 75 points. Chris Kreider has also contributed, accumulating 53 points, through 28 goals and 25 assists in 56 games.
Igor Shesterkin has a 23-12-1 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.79 per game. Blake Wheeler (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.
New Jersey Devils game preview
The New Jersey Devils are 28-23-4 this season after losing to the Washington Capitals 6-2 in their last game. On average, they score 3.36 goals per game and allow 3.46. Their power play success rate is 22.6%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 78.7%.
Jesper Bratt has been a key player for the Devils, accumulating 58 points, with 20 goals and 38 assists. Jack Hughes has been crucial for the offense, scoring 17 goals and 33 assists, resulting in 50 points.
Meanwhile, Nico Daws boasts a 6-7-0 record with a goals-against average of 3.18 per fame and a save percentage of .903. Due to injuries, Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) and Vitek Vanecek (lower Body) are sidelined.
New York Rangers lines
Forwards
- Chris Kreider
- Mika Zibanejad
- Vincent Trocheck
- Alexis Lafrenière
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren
- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New Jersey Devils lines
Forwards
- Ondrej Palat
- Nico Hischier
- Jesper Bratt
- Jack Hughes
Defensemen
- Luke Hughes
- Simon Nemec
- Brendan Smith
Goalies
- Nico Daws
- Akira Schmid
New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Odds & Predictions
The Rangers have won eight straight games, while the Devils have won three out of their last five games. New York has a better penalty-kill rate and goals-against average than the Devils. New Jersey has a better scoring average compared to the Rangers. The Devils are 2-1 in their last three home games.
The Devils are the favorites with odds of -114, while the Rangers are the underdogs with odds of -106. With the added home advantage, New Jersey should win this game.
New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Devils to win: -114
Tip 2: Jack Hughes to score: Yes
Tip 3: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes