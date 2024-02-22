New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The New York Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, New Jersey on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.

The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers have a 37-16-3 record after winning their last game 3-1 against the Dallas Stars. They are scoring 3.34 goals and conceding 2.77 per game. Their power play success rate is 26.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 82.3%.

Artemi Panarin has scored 32 goals and provided 43 assists in 56 games, resulting in 75 points. Chris Kreider has also contributed, accumulating 53 points, through 28 goals and 25 assists in 56 games.

Igor Shesterkin has a 23-12-1 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.79 per game. Blake Wheeler (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils are 28-23-4 this season after losing to the Washington Capitals 6-2 in their last game. On average, they score 3.36 goals per game and allow 3.46. Their power play success rate is 22.6%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 78.7%.

Jesper Bratt has been a key player for the Devils, accumulating 58 points, with 20 goals and 38 assists. Jack Hughes has been crucial for the offense, scoring 17 goals and 33 assists, resulting in 50 points.

Meanwhile, Nico Daws boasts a 6-7-0 record with a goals-against average of 3.18 per fame and a save percentage of .903. Due to injuries, Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) and Vitek Vanecek (lower Body) are sidelined.

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Vincent Trocheck

Alexis Lafrenière

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren

Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat

Nico Hischier

Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes

Defensemen

Luke Hughes

Simon Nemec

Brendan Smith

Goalies

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Odds & Predictions

The Rangers have won eight straight games, while the Devils have won three out of their last five games. New York has a better penalty-kill rate and goals-against average than the Devils. New Jersey has a better scoring average compared to the Rangers. The Devils are 2-1 in their last three home games.

The Devils are the favorites with odds of -114, while the Rangers are the underdogs with odds of -106. With the added home advantage, New Jersey should win this game.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Devils to win: -114

Tip 2: Jack Hughes to score: Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes