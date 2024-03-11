New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 11th 2024

The New York Rangers (41-18-4, third in the Eastern Conference) will face off against the New Jersey Devils (31-29-4, 11th in Eastern Conference) at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, MSGSN and MSG.

New York's recent home game on Saturday ended in a convincing 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues, whereas New Jersey's last match resulted in a 4-2 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.32 goals per game and allow 2.68 strikes per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 35 goals and an impressive 52 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 32 goals and 26 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 19 goals and 35 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 23 goals and 37 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 27-13-2 record in goal, a 2.60 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.30 goals per game and conceded 3.48 per outing.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 22 goals and 42 assists, while Jack Hughes has 21 goals and 40 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 21 goals with 28 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 6-12-3 record, maintaining a 3.65 GAA and a .892 SV%.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 310 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Devils are 130-153-27 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.9% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast an 83.3% success rate, while the Devils are at 79.1%.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

The New York Rangers clinched victory in 34 out of 50 games as the favorite this season. In 29 games with odds shorter than -155, the Rangers boast 18 wins, giving them a favorable 60.8% chance of winning this one.

On the other side, the Devils have pulled off upset victories in four out of 20 games played as underdogs this season with a 20.0% success rate. Furthermore, in seven games where New Jersey was the underdogs with odds of +130 or longer, it managed one win, implying a 43.5% chance for the Devils to win.

Prediction: Rangers 4-1 Devils

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Chris Kreider to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mika Zibanejad to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: No

