New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to face off with the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Both teams are coming off losses as the Rangers (36-35-7) were defeated 8-5 by the Flyers on Wednesday while the Islanders (34-32-11) lost 7-6 to the Predators on Tuesday.
Rangers vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats
- New York is 141-126-19-10 all-time against the Islanders
- The Rangers are averaging 3 goals per game
- The Islanders are 19-15-7 at home
- The Rangers are allowing 3.11 goals per game
- The Islanders are averaging 2.77 goals per game
- The Rangers are 18-16-4 on the road
- The Islanders are allowing 3.06 goals per game
New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Preview
The New York Rangers are on a three-game losing skid which has likely ended their hopes of making the playoffs. They are led by Artemi Panarin's 84 points, Adam Fox's 57 points, Mika Zibanejad's 56 points and Vincent Trochek's 53 points.
The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who is 25-28-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he is 8-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 SV%.
Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are also unlikely to make the playoffs. They are set to start Ilya Sorokin who is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he is 3-6-2 with a 3.46 GAA and a .894 SV%.
The Islanders are led by Bo Horvat's 54 points, Anders Lee's 52 points, Kyle Palmieri's 48 points and Simon Holmstrom's 44 points.
Rangers vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction
The Rangers are a +102 underdog, while the Islanders are a -122 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Rangers are on a back-to-back which will lead to some tired legs, so expect the Islanders to get the win.
Shesterkin and Sorokin should be solid in net but this is a good spot for the Islanders to prevail at home.
Prediction: Islanders 3, Rangers 2.
Rangers vs Islanders: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Islanders ML (-122)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)
