New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to face off with the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Both teams are coming off losses as the Rangers (36-35-7) were defeated 8-5 by the Flyers on Wednesday while the Islanders (34-32-11) lost 7-6 to the Predators on Tuesday.

Rangers vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 141-126-19-10 all-time against the Islanders

The Rangers are averaging 3 goals per game

The Islanders are 19-15-7 at home

The Rangers are allowing 3.11 goals per game

The Islanders are averaging 2.77 goals per game

The Rangers are 18-16-4 on the road

The Islanders are allowing 3.06 goals per game

Ad

Trending

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Preview

The New York Rangers are on a three-game losing skid which has likely ended their hopes of making the playoffs. They are led by Artemi Panarin's 84 points, Adam Fox's 57 points, Mika Zibanejad's 56 points and Vincent Trochek's 53 points.

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who is 25-28-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he is 8-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are also unlikely to make the playoffs. They are set to start Ilya Sorokin who is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he is 3-6-2 with a 3.46 GAA and a .894 SV%.

The Islanders are led by Bo Horvat's 54 points, Anders Lee's 52 points, Kyle Palmieri's 48 points and Simon Holmstrom's 44 points.

Rangers vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

The Rangers are a +102 underdog, while the Islanders are a -122 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Rangers are on a back-to-back which will lead to some tired legs, so expect the Islanders to get the win.

Shesterkin and Sorokin should be solid in net but this is a good spot for the Islanders to prevail at home.

Prediction: Islanders 3, Rangers 2.

Rangers vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Islanders ML (-122)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama