New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

New York (28-25-4) is coming off a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh. The Islanders (25-24-7) are coming off a 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Rangers vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

The Rangers are 139-126-19-10 all-time against the Islanders

The Rangers are 14-13-2 on the road

The Islanders are allowing 2.94 goals per game

The Rangers are averaging 3 goals per game

The Islanders are averaging 2.73 goals per game

The Rangers are allowing 3.14 goals per game

The Islanders are 13-12-2 at home

Ad

Trending

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Preview

New York has alternated wins and losses in its last four. The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 59 points. Adam Fox has 47 points, Mika Zibanejad has 39 points, and Vincent Trocheck has 38 points.

The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin, who's 19-20-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he's 6-8-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Ad

The Islanders, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak. New York is set to start Ilya Sorokin, who's 20-17-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-4-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .907 SV%.

New York is led by Bo Horvat, who has 41 points. Anders Lee has 41 points, Kyle Palmieri has 38 points, Brock Nelson has 36 points and Simon Holmstrom has 30 points.

Rangers vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

The Rangers are -110, while New York is -110, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

Both the New York teams have struggled this season and are outside of a playoff spot. The Rangers and Islanders are both struggling as of late, but this is a good spot for the road team to win.

The Islanders struggle to score as the Rangers should be able to limit their offense and score on Sorokin to get a big win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Islanders 2

Rangers vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers ML (-110)

Ad

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Brock Nelson 3+ shots on goal (-110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles