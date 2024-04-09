New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch the game, & more | April 9th, 2024

The Rangers go head-to-head against the Islanders in the New York derby. This is not a game for the faint-hearted.

The two teams are on different ends of the spectrum but are both hoping to go all the way through to the Stanley Cup this season. On one hand, we have the Rangers who are sitting comfortably at the top of the Metropolitan Division while the Islanders are clinging onto the third spot for dear life.

It is a must-win for the Islanders, as breathing down their neck are the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently sit one point behind them.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders game info:

Date and Time : Tuesday, April 9th at 7.00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 9th at 7.00 p.m. ET Venue : UBS Arena, New York

: UBS Arena, New York Broadcast : NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+

: NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: The Sports Hub 98.5, The Answer 970 AM, and ESPN New York 98.7 FM

New York Rangers game preview

(53-21-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers come into this derby as favorites solely because of their sheer dominance on the ice this season. They come into this fixture off a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and will be hoping to extend their winning streak to four games.

New York Rangers Key Players and Injuries

The Rangers will be without Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil on account of injuries.

Much of the Rangers' attacking credit should go to Artemi Panarin this season. The winger has contributed 115 points across 78 games. Rangers fans will be hoping to see him come good against their local rivals.

New York Islanders game preview

(35-27-15, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders will be wary of the threat their city rivals pose and will be hoping to play to their strength to make sure they come away with vital points. Coming off the back of four back-to-back wins, including their 2-0 victory against the Nashville Predators, the Islanders will look to make it five on the bounce.

New York Islanders Key Players and Injuries

The Islanders head into this game without Scott Mayfield. The defenseman's absence is a big blow. Mathew Barzal has scored 23 goals and 56 assists this season and will be crucial to his team's chances once again.

This is a test of the nerves for both teams. A case of who wants it most! Fans on both sides are in for a cracker.