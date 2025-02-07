New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers come into the game with a 26-23-4 record, sitting in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Penguins, with a 22-24-9 record, are just behind in seventh place. Only three points separate these two teams in the standings, making this matchup a crucial one.

Rangers vs Penguins: Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Rangers are 158-157-23-7 all-time against the Penguins.

At home, the Rangers are 87-73-9-4 against the Penguins.

The Rangers have won both of the previous games in the 2024-25 season series.

The Rangers have not lost a season series to Pittsburgh since 2020-2021.

The Rangers average 4.0 goals per game at home against the Penguins.

Pittsburgh averages 2.2 road goals per game against the Rangers.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The New York Rangers are coming off a home win over the Boston Bruins. Two third-period goals flipped the game and gave the Rangers a 3-2 win in the closing minutes. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in a shootout.

The Penguins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Rangers did take a minor hit to their rotation recently. Defenseman Urho Vaakainen and center Adam Edstrom are both unavailable, with Edstrom landing on Injured Reserve just a few days ago, while Vaakainen is out temporarily.

The Penguins have a couple of unfortunate injuries as well. Captain Sidney Crosby is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and longtime running mate Evgeni Malkin is on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Rangers vs Penguins: Betting Tips

The Penguins are 14-25-7 as the underdogs this year.

The Rangers are 20-14-2 as favorites in 2024-25.

The Penguins are 27-28 against the spread and 15-13 ATS on the road.

The Rangers are 21-32 against the spread and 9-18 ATS at home.

Rangers vs Penguins: Odds and Prediction

The Rangers are favored to win at -196 on the moneyline.

The Bruins are +155 to win outright.

The puck line is Rangers -1, and that is +138.

The Bruins are -133 to cover the puck line.

The total is 7.5 goals.

The over is +220, and the under is -333.

We anticipate a close win for the New York Rangers, with the Bruins covering the spread. Additionally, we don't expect the two teams to surpass the total points set. Prediction: Rangers 4, Bruins 3.

