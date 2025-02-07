  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:08 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers come into the game with a 26-23-4 record, sitting in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Penguins, with a 22-24-9 record, are just behind in seventh place. Only three points separate these two teams in the standings, making this matchup a crucial one.

Rangers vs Penguins: Head-to-Head and Key Stats

  • The Rangers are 158-157-23-7 all-time against the Penguins.
  • At home, the Rangers are 87-73-9-4 against the Penguins.
  • The Rangers have won both of the previous games in the 2024-25 season series.
  • The Rangers have not lost a season series to Pittsburgh since 2020-2021.
  • The Rangers average 4.0 goals per game at home against the Penguins.
  • Pittsburgh averages 2.2 road goals per game against the Rangers.
also-read-trending Trending

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The New York Rangers are coming off a home win over the Boston Bruins. Two third-period goals flipped the game and gave the Rangers a 3-2 win in the closing minutes. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in a shootout.

The Penguins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)
The Penguins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Rangers did take a minor hit to their rotation recently. Defenseman Urho Vaakainen and center Adam Edstrom are both unavailable, with Edstrom landing on Injured Reserve just a few days ago, while Vaakainen is out temporarily.

The Penguins have a couple of unfortunate injuries as well. Captain Sidney Crosby is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and longtime running mate Evgeni Malkin is on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Rangers vs Penguins: Betting Tips

  • The Penguins are 14-25-7 as the underdogs this year.
  • The Rangers are 20-14-2 as favorites in 2024-25.
  • The Penguins are 27-28 against the spread and 15-13 ATS on the road.
  • The Rangers are 21-32 against the spread and 9-18 ATS at home.

Rangers vs Penguins: Odds and Prediction

  • The Rangers are favored to win at -196 on the moneyline.
  • The Bruins are +155 to win outright.
  • The puck line is Rangers -1, and that is +138.
  • The Bruins are -133 to cover the puck line.
  • The total is 7.5 goals.
  • The over is +220, and the under is -333.

We anticipate a close win for the New York Rangers, with the Bruins covering the spread. Additionally, we don't expect the two teams to surpass the total points set. Prediction: Rangers 4, Bruins 3.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी