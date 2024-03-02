New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The 34-17-8 Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the 40-17-3 New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, and MSG.

The Maple Leafs secured a 4-2 victory over the Arizona in their previous game, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-1 win against the Jackets.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.33 goals per game and allow 2.70 strikes per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 35 goals and 47 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 30 goals and 26 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 19 goals and 35 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 20 goals and 36 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 26-12-1 record in goal, a 2.65 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring with an average of 3.66 goals per game, making them the second-best scoring team in the league, and their defense ranks 20th, allowing 3.15 goals per outing.

Their power play efficiency stands at an impressive 28.9%, placing them second overall. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 53 goals, 25 assists and 248 shots on goal. He has been supported well by William Nylander with 32 goals, 50 assists and 241 shots on goal, while Mitch Marner has 23 goals and 50 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 14-5-6, with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 660 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 308-250-95-7 against the Rangers.

The Rangers have a 53.1% win rate in faceoffs, while the Maple Leafs are 53.9%.

The Maple Leafs boast a 77.6% success rate on penalty kills, while the Rangers have a 83.1% success rate.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has emerged as the odds favorite in 49 games this season, winning 29 of them. In 43 games where the odds were lower than -120, the Maple Leafs secured 25 victories, giving them a 54.5% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers have been considered underdogs in 11 matchups, managing to pull off seven upset wins. When listed at -100 or longer on the odds, the Rangers hold a record of 1-3, equating to a 50% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 6-4 Rangers

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers 0 votes