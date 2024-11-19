New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 19, 2024

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 p.m. EST.

New York (11-4-1) is coming off a 2-0 shutout win on the road over Seattle on Sunday. Vancouver (9-5-3) is coming off a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Sunday.

Rangers vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 87-37-8-2 all-time against Vancouver

The Rangers are 6-1 on the road

Vancouver is 3-4-3 at home

New York is averaging 3.56 goals per game

The Canucks are averaging 3.17 goals per game

The Rangers are allowing 2.37 goals per game

Vancouver is allowing 3.17 goals per game

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

New York is riding a two-game winning streak and is one of the best teams in the NHL. The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 7-4-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 3-1-1 with a 3.54 GAA and a .878 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 24 points, Alexis Lafreniere has 14 points, Adam Fox has 13 points and Mika Zibanejad has 12 points.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Nashville as the team didn't play well. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 18 points, J.T. Miller has 16 points, Conor Garland has 13 points and Brock Boeser has 11 points.

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen who's 8-3-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, Lankinen is 0-3 with a 5.30 GAA and a .820 SV%.

Rangers vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Rangers are -105 underdogs, while Vancouver is a -115 favorite, with the over/under is set at 6 goals.

New York shut out Seattle as the Rangers are playing great hockey, while Vancouver has been very inconsistent this season. Shesterkin should shut down the Canucks offense, while New York will be able to score on Lankinen who has struggled in his career.

Take the Rangers to extend their win streak and pull off an upset win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Canucks 1.

Rangers vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-105)

Tip 2: Under 6 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Quinn Hughes 3+ shots on goal (-140)

