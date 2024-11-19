New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 19, 2024

The New York Rangers face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 p.m. EST.

The Rangers (11-4-1) come into this game off the back of two straight wins, as their confidence seems to be on a high. They face the Canucks (9-5-3) who play their last of six consecutive home games and aim to bounce back from their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators.

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Arena in Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, TVAS, MSG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

The Rangers have won three of their last four games and look as confident as ever heading into this vital showdown against the Canucks. New York has scored five goals and conceded only two in return in its last two outings, and the team would like to keep its defensive shape tight against its upcoming opponents.

New York Rangers injuries

Filip Chytil is the only player sidelined for the Rangers due to his ongoing injury concern. A return date has yet to be finalized for the forward.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks have had their own set of issues to resolve as they have lost three of their previous five home games. The team will hope to fix its defensive lapses as early as possible, as it has let in 11 goals in the last three games. It will be interesting to see how the home fans aid their club to get back to winning ways.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Derek Forbort, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko are all currently sidelined for the Canucks with their ongoing injuries.

Rangers and Canucks key players

Artemi Panarin has been the main guy for the Rangers, as the winger has scored 10 goals and 14 assists since the start of the season.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been influential in not only protecting the blue line for the Canucks but also offensively, as he has scored the most points for the team with 18.

