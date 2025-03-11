New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

New York (31-27-6) is coming off a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, whereas Winnipeg (44-17-4) suffered a 4-2 defeat to Carolina.

Rangers vs. Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 34-26-11-11 all-time against Winnipeg

The Rangers are 15-13-3 on the road

Winnipeg is 23-5-4 at home

New York is allowing 3.07 goals per game

The Jets are averaging 3.49 goals per game

The Rangers are averaging 3.03 goals per game

Winnipeg is allowing 2.32 goals per game

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Preview

New York is battling for a playoff spot but is on a three-game losing streak. The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin (67 points), Adam Fox (48 points), Mika Zibanejad (47 points) and Vincent Trochek (42 points).

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin, who is 21-21-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 SV%. Shesterkin has a career record of 4-3 against Winnipeg with a 2.32 GAA and a save percentage of .930.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, is coming off a defeat to Carolina. Kyle Connor (80 points), Mark Schiefele (72 points), Gabe Vilardi (59 points) and Nikolaj Ehlers (56 points) are the top performers for the Jets this season.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who has a 37-9-3 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career games against New York, Hellebuyck is 7-5-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Rangers vs. Jets: Odds & Prediction

New York is a +154 underdog, while Winnipeg is a -185 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Shesterkin and Hellebuyck are two of the best goalies in the NHL but will face a stern test on Tuesday. While New York is battling for a playoff spot, the Rangers haven't been playing well but could take some positives from the road trip to Winnipeg, where they have a dominant record.

Look for the Jets to edge out a big home win in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Jets 3, Rangers 1.

Rangers vs. Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-185)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)

Tip 3: Nikolaj Ehlers 3+ shots on goal (-130)

