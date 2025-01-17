Newhook’s game-winner, Dobes’ 32 saves and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 3-1 over Dallas Stars

The Montreal Canadiens continued their winning ways, getting a big 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday night. The Canadiens scored the unanswered goals to take home the two points in regulation. The win pulls the Canadiens to within one point of fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook and Joel Armia got the tallies for the Canadiens. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson continued his turnaround, scoring his 12th of the season for the Stars.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Montreal defeated Dallas on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 3-1 over Dallas Stars

#3. Perfect penalty kill

The Montreal Canadiens went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill against the Stars. While the Canadiens ran into trouble, particularly in the third period with the game tied at one, they were able to kill off two big penalties.

The penalty kills were huge as they allowed the Habs to stay in the game, with Newhook eventually scoring the go-ahead goal with about 10 minutes left in the third period. The Canadiens have the 10th-best penalty kill in the league at 82.0%.

#2. Dobes outdueled Oettinger

Montreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes continues to be a revelation for the team. Dobes kept the Stars in check, stopping 32 shots on the night. His performance earned Dobes the game’s second star.

Particularly, Dobes’ performance was impressive as it was his fourth career start, managing to outduel Jake Oettinger. While Oettinger had a strong game, Dobes was the story of the night. Entering the game, Dobes had a 0.97 GAA in three games. His .959 SV% is equally impressive, showing how effective he’s been thus far.

Moving forward, Dobes and incumbent starter Samuel Montembeault look like a solid tandem. If both goalies can continue their current streaks, the Canadiens could charge their way into a playoff spot this season.

#1. Newhook’s game-winner

Alex Newhook got the game-winner for the Canadiens with about 10 minutes to go in the third period. For Newhook, his eighth of the year came at a best-possible moment. He had gone seven games without scoring a goal.

Newhook broke out of the slump, potentially building on the goal moving forward. Lane Hutson got his 33rd assist of the season, as he continues to become another revelation for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens will get a day off on Friday before taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Bell Centre. The Original Six matchup should be an entertaining one as the Canadiens look to defeat the Atlantic Division leader.

