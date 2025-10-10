"1 day closer to Yzerman being fired": Hockeytown fans rip Detroit Red Wings for after 5-1 season opener loss to Canadiens

Hockey Town fans on social media blasted Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman after the team’s thrashing home defeat to the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener on Thursday.It was a tough game for the Red Wings, who lost 5-1 to the Canadiens. There was nothing for the Red Wings throughout the game. They failed to find the spark after Dylan Larkin’s opening goal and found themselves chasing the puck throughout the game.With an active nine-year playoff drought and the same level of performance, Detroit Red Wings fans have started to question Yzerman’s plan. Here's how fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the defeat.One tweeted:&quot;1 day closer to Yzerman be fired.&quot;Reed Row @msulionsfanLINK@DetroitRedWings @ComericaBank 1 day closer to Yzerman be fired 🙏Another chimed in:&quot;Embarrassing. You got shellacked by a team who literally played 24 hours earlier. They didn’t look tired….yall did.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Bring Back Québec City then send back Detroit in the central division and then they might have shots at a playoff spot,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Same story different year. Fire Yzerman,&quot; said one disgruntled fan.&quot;It’s year 7, and this is where we are at. Someone please tell me how the Yzer-plan is working? It’s time for Chris to pull the plug like he did on Al Avila’s 7-year reign over the Tigers. It’s time to fire Steve Yzerman,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Wings played one good period and the proceeded to get Yzerman fired,&quot; another vhimed in.Detroit Red Wings suffer a heavy defeat to the Canadiens in season opener at homeDylan Larkin opened the scoring for the Detroit Red Wings, putting them ahead 1-0 on the power play at 3:50 in the first period. This was the only goal scored by the Red Wings.After the midpoint of the first period, the Montreal Canadiens demonstrated their complete dominance. Zach Bolduc tied the game at 1-1 at 10:14, before Oliver Kapanen’s goal put the Canadiens up 2-1 at 12:43.Mike Matheson increased the visitors’ lead to 3-1 with less than ten seconds remaining in the first period. In the third period, Alexandre Carrier made it 4-1 for the Canadiens at 5:19. Juraj Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal at 17:12 to seal a dominant win for the Canadiens.The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena next on Saturday.