The Edmonton Oilers lost 5-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers lead the series 3-2, so the Oils need to win the next game in Florida on Tuesday to force a Game 7 three days later in Edmonton.

Ad

Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the series in the third period, but the Panthers quickly responded. Sam Reinhart scored less than a minute later to end the Oilers’ hopes.

The Oilers defense struggled in the game, as Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm had trouble as a defensive pair. When they were on the ice together, the Oils were outshot and outplayed, with Walman getting beaten by Brad Marchand on the game-winning goal.

Ad

Trending

Despite the loss and his own struggles, Walman remains confident that the Oils can force a seventh game. Walman, who's signed to a three-year, $10.2 million contract with a cap hit of $3.4 million per season, strongly believes the Oils will return home for a Game 7. After the Game 5 defeat, he said (via The Athletic.com):

"This was always going to be a long series. We’re going to come back here after a game there, and that’s it. There’s no doubt."

Ad

The Oils have come back many times in the ongoing playoffs. They were down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and beat the Vegas Golden Knights after a tough own-goal loss in Game 3 in the second round.

They then beat the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final after a poor Game 1. Edmonton also erased a three-goal deficit in Game 4 of the ongoing Final series against the Panthers.

Ad

The Oilers have allowed at least two goals in the first period in every game of the Panthers series, though. Walman admitted that the Oilers have been slow to find their footing at the start and must fix that.

“It’s frustrating when you come into the (dressing) room and you’re down,” Walman said. “We’re struggling to get to our game right away. It takes us a little bit. I don’t know what the reasoning is.

Ad

The Panthers have tied the NHL record with 10 road wins in the ongoing playoffs as they seek back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Oilers' Jake Walman was fined twice in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman was fined twice for his actions. The NHL announced the fines last Tuesday, with each fine being $5,000, the maximum allowed.

Ad

The first was for roughing Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk at 14:44 of the third period, while the second was for squirting water at Florida players at 16:49 of the second period.

Walman explained that he had a reason for doing so.

"I obviously did that for a reason," Walman said after Game 3. "It’s just gamesmanship, I guess."

Walman has two goals and nine points in 22 playoff games this year, having joined the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama