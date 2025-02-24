$100,800,000 Avs star Nathan MacKinnon doesn't mince words on back-to-back losses since 4 Nations break

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon expressed frustration following the Avalanche's back-to-back losses since the 4 Nations break.

The Avs suffered a 3-1 defeat to the St. Louis at Enterprise Center on Sunday. The Blues produced a strong performance, employing a heavy forechecking that effectively limited the Avalanche's time and space on the ice.

Despite both teams playing their second game in as many nights, the Avalanche struggled to maintain a competitive effort. Following the loss, Nathan MacKinnon reflected on the team's performance, expressing disappointment over their inability to generate scoring opportunities.

"This is terrible. Everything. I have no idea. I don't even know what happened last year. I'd love to score anyway. I don't know if we had a rush chance tonight. I don't know if we had a scoring chance tonight," MacKinnon said.

Defenseman Cale Makar also shared his thoughts on the Avalanche's performance, acknowledging that the Blues outplayed them in every aspect:

"They were better in every aspect of the game, for the most part. A lot of it on ourselves, just not moving feet, not supporting each other on the ice, and then we don’t get to the net, it’s hard to generate chances."

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are fresh off their victory with Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, where they beat the United States 3-2. MacKinnon, who's signed to a $100.8 million with the Avalanche, was named the tournament MVP after scoring four goals, including one in the final.

Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche lose back-to-back

Devon Toews opened the scoring for the Avalanche, giving them the lead at 7:49 of the first period. This was the only goal scored by the Avalanche.

Brayden Schenn tied it 1-1 for the Blues at 10:45 of the second period. At 14:13, Colton Parayko extended the Blues' lead before Dylan Holloway made it 3-1 at 19:50 of the second period. The final period was a goalless one.

The win helped the St. Louis Blues improve to a 26-26-6 record and fifth in the wild card standings. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are atop the wild card standings in the West.

They host the New Jersey Devils at Ball Centre next on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

