$100,800,000 Team Canada superstar weighs in on Sidney Crosby assist against Finland at 4 Nations clash

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon spoke about Sidney Crosby after Canada's 5-3 win against Finland in Boston. Crosby is leading Canada as the captain in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

He scored a goal and contributed an assist on MacKinnon's goal in Canada’s win over Finland in the regulation game to secure a seat for the finals against Team USA.

"Yeah. I mean, he was my favorite player growing up. I think a lot of us, he was our favorite player,” MacKinnon said. “So you know he's still one of the best passes in the game, one of the best players. So, I'm just standing around, and he's giving me tappings right now, so it's going well."

The "best player" status is arguably well deserved considering Sidney Crosby has won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic golds, and two Hart Trophies.

MacKinnon, who is signed on an eight-year, $100.8 million contract (per Sporting News) through 2030-31 with the Avalanche, scored twice in the game. He received the Player of the Game honor for his performance.

Canada advanced to the final where they will face the United States for a rematch after losing 3-1 earlier in the tournament.

Canada took an early lead against Finland. Connor McDavid scored first at 4:13 of the opening period. MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 46 seconds later after a pass from Sam Reinhart. Brayden Point extended the lead to 3-0.

MacKinnon scored again in the second period off a pass from Crosby, making it 4-0. Finland responded with three goals in the third, including two by Mikael Granlund. However, Crosby sealed the win with an empty-net goal, securing Canada’s place in the final.

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper praised Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby played a key role in Canada’s win over Finland. Crosby has been great in the tournament, notching one goal and five points.

Coach Jon Cooper praised Crosby after the win over Finland.

"In our country, he walks on water. And he's as humble as they come," he said (via The Hockey News).

Crosby is 37 years old but still performing at a high level. After Canada’s 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, Cooper called Crosby the greatest player to ever represent Canada.

"It's no coincidence his record while wearing a Canadian jersey. That's not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country," Cooper said (via The Hockey News). "If not, he's on the Mount Rushmore, for sure."

Sidney Crosby-led Canada will face Team USA on February 20 in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

