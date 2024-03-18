"100% they will win the Central Division": Analyst names favorite to top Central Division, and it's not Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado Avalanche have been a formidable force in the Central Division for years, but according to TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron, the spotlight may be shifting.

Biron, on SC with Jay Onrait, expressed his confidence in the Winnipeg Jets' ability to clinch the division title. The Avalanche­ has incredible offense­ with Nathan Mackinnon.

Their defense­, including Cale Makar and Devon Toews, is formidable­ too. However, Winnipeg's pote­nt offense and Connor Helle­buyck's stellar goaltending is their key factor in winning, as Biron highlighted:

"Absolutely. A hundred percent, they will win the Central Division. They have the top offense.

"I think they have a sneaky good defense, right? It's not Makar and Devon Toews, but they have a sneaky good defense. They have the best goaltender of all three teams in Connor Hellebuyck."

What sets the Jets apart, according to Biron, is their potential path to the Stanley Cup Finals. He emphasized the importance of avoiding tough matchups early in the playoffs, particularly against formidable teams like Dallas and Colorado.

"The team that wins the Central Division will go to the Stanley Cup Finals," Biron asserted. "If you can avoid playing the best teams in your conference in the first round, it helps because maybe you save a little energy."

Biron's analysis indicates that e­arning the number one spot in the­ir division might give the Jets a spe­cial edge and could help the­m perform better during the playoffs.

"I understand that, you know, the Jets, in my opinion, are the favorite right now because of the point percentage," Biron continued. "100% they will win the Central and if they do, they'll be my favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup finals."

With Biron's endorsement, the Winnipeg Jets emerge as the frontrunners in the race for the Central Division title and not Nathan Mackinnon and his Avalanche.

Winnipeg Jets lead tight Central Division Race as Nathan Mackinnon and Avalanche vie for top spot

The Central Division is a tight race between the top teams. The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche are tied for the lead with 91 points apiece, but the Jets hold a slight edge in winning percentage and difference.

The Dallas Stars closely follow with 91 points as well, making it a three-way battle for the division crown. The Nashville Predators are fourth with 82 points, still in contention for a playoff spot.

Nathan MacKinnon's leading the charge for Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon continues his great performance for the Avalanche, notching up an assist and firing six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Oilers.

MacKinnon extended his impressive 15-game point streak. With 10 goals and 21 assists, he has been dominant, accumulating 116 points, 330 shots on goal, 56 blocked shots and boasting a plus-28 rating in 68 games.