“100 years of pain & suffering” “Sell the team”: NHL fans react as NY Rangers unveil new logo to celebrate team’s 100th year

For almost one century, the New York Rangers have existed. They are one of the oldest franchises in hockey, and next season is their 100th birthday. For that birthday, they unveiled a special logo to celebrate.

The new logo and subsequent promotional video showcased some of the most iconic moments of the team's history. The new logo has the original logo crest inside a larger crest with 100 in it and 1926 and 2026 on opposite sides of the original crest.

Fans took to the comments section to react to this new logo, and some were unhappily reminded that the team has been around that long with four Stanley Cup titles to show for it.

"It is funny how the only audio they use is from 1994," one fan laughed.

"We’re all looking forward to next year's season! Hopefully with front office changes," another added.

"Four cups in 100 seasons and half of those seasons were versus only 5 other teams," one said somberly.

"Y'all really gonna announce this after the last game? I mean you can announce it at anytime, like I dunno after a great win, instead of a franchise level embarrassment like last game," another complained.

NHL fans are hoping that the team will have a little more success in the next 100 years.

NY Rangers looking to rebound after dismal loss

The New York Rangers had forced themselves back into playoff position, but a lifeless 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames pushed them out of the picture.

New York is out of the playoff picture now (Imagn)

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider said via Forever Blueshirts:

“Honestly, I don’t know what happened. We were just off our mark, it was a disappointing game for us. It’s obviously a big two points that we missed out on.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette added that he was shocked by how the game went:

“You address it as it’s going through the game, you’re trying to address it on the bench, in between periods, it just never really changed."

He also added that "everything" is on the table for the Rangers as they try to get those points back and get back into the playoff picture. They currently sit a point back from the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card.

