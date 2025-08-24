$11,250,000 Filip Gustavsson breaks silence on his future as he enters last year of Minnesota Wild contract

Filip Gustavsson is entering the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Wild. The deal is worth $11.25 million over three years, and he is earning a salary of $3.75 million each season. Speaking with The Athletic's Michael Russo in Milano, Gustavsson gave a green flag to extension talks.

"I’ve had the conversations with my agent and all that stuff, and what we’re looking into and what we would like to do or stuff like that," Gustavsson said on Saturday.

Gustavsson added that negotiations with Wild general manager Bill Guerin have not started.

"They haven’t started actively talking to Billy or anything," Gustavsson said. "When they want to talk, then we talk, and otherwise I have this year left and I’m just gonna play and win."

Gustavsson became the team's No. 1 goaltender last season. He played 58 games and finished with 31 wins (2.56 GAA, with a .914 save percentage and five shutouts).

In Minnesota, Gustavsson and his family have adjusted well, which could play a role in negotiations.

"For the past three years, I’ve enjoyed playing there," Gustavsson said. "My family loves living there, and it’s been great to me."

Gustavsson has improved in each of his five NHL seasons. His numbers are stronger than two years ago, which was an improvement of nearly 10 wins. That progress shows that he can handle a starting role.

The Wild also have young prospect Jesper Wallstedt, who signed a two-year deal in October that begins in 2025-26. Wallstedt is expected to play more after Marc-Andre Fleury’s retirement, and as Gustavsson's backup.

Filip Gustavsson and Wild's playoff exit

The Minnesota Wild and Filip Gustavsson exited the 2025 playoffs after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas won 3-2 in Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center, but Gustavsson made 21 saves in the loss. The Wild led the series 2-1 before losing three straight games, including two in overtime.

Minnesota coach John Hynes spoke after the game and said the team worked hard and competed well.

"I thought we worked enough and were playing well enough to be able to continue to push the series," Hynes said on May 1, via NHL.com. "Unfortunately, it didn't go our way, but I commend the guys. This was a really fun group to coach."

The Wild struggled with scoring depth in the series, with Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy delivering more than half of the goals.

Minnesota’s playoff struggles continued last season, as the team has not advanced past the first round in eight tries.

