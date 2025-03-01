Kirill Marchenko is having a strong season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, with 24 goals and 36 assists in 56 games. He is one of the team's top players and has helped them stay in the playoff race.

Ad

On Saturday, the Blue Jackets will face the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium, which is 103 years old. The outdoor game will give fans a chance to see Marchenko on a big stage. However, he is not focused on the extra attention.

“I just try to do my best and show everybody what I can do,” Marchenko said on Friday, via NHL.com. “It's my goal for every game.”

Ad

Trending

Marchenko also talked about his preference for scoring against goalies instead of empty nets. After an empty-net goal in Columbus' 5-2 win over Detroit, he discussed it to NHL.com.

“I don't like scoring open net. If you choose between normal goals and open nets, I choose (a) normal goal,” Marchenko said on Friday. “It’s because it's something that scoring a goal with a goalie, it gives me more confidence. Still, I have confidence but feel I better when I score against a goalie, but we needed to finish the game the right way and don't give a chance for Detroit.”

Ad

Marchenko recently returned from a fractured jaw and has played well. He had two goals and an assist against the Dallas Stars in his second game back on the ice.

Marchenko is in the first year of a three-year $11.55 million contract (per Spotrac). His strong play has helped Columbus stay in the playoff race with a record of 29-22-8, good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 66 points.

Kirill Marchenko's Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski shared his excitement about the NHL Stadium Series game

Zach Werenski is excited for the NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium. He was amazed by the setup on Friday.

Ad

“It’s incredible,” Werenski said, via The Athletic.“ It’s a historic venue. (Ohio State is) the national champs. There’s a buzz around that. It’s great for our fans, our city. It’s great for our team and our organization.

"The whole event, for me, is just super special. It was really cool walking out there today and seeing it from (the) ice level. We were on the field (for a football game) earlier this year, so we kind of had some idea what it’s like out there. But to see a hockey rink out there is a totally different element.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings are tied in the standings, making this game a crucial one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama