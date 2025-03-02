$112,000,000 Edmonton Oilers star makes feelings known after putting an end to 5 game losing streak with 3-1 win over Canes

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Draisaitl, who signed an eight-year, $112 million contract extension, had two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games.

After the game, Draisaitl stressed the importance of the win.

"It's a big win for us. We've been struggling a little bit and couldn't find our game for a while. The last two nights, I thought were better. You could see it trending in the right direction in Florida. Tonight was a really good effort by us. Some things to clean up always, but good effort," Draisaitl said.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 35 saves to help the Oilers secure the win. Head coach Kris Knoblauch praised the team for competing harder. He said Pickard’s saves in the third period were crucial in holding the lead.

“...Tonight, we were able to keep the puck out of the net with ‘Picks’ making some big saves, especially in the third period, where you’ve got a fragile team," Knoblauch said (via NHL.com).

The Oilers opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 5:08 of the first period. A rebound from Mattias Janmark’s shot deflected off Adam Henrique and into the net. Henrique credited his positioning and Janmark’s awareness for the goal.

“Just off [the] body. You’re just trying to make the read there, and ‘Janny’ made a good heads up play,” Henrique said. “You’ve got to be there, you’ve got to keep going to those positions. That’s where you find those things.”

Carolina struggled on special teams, failing to convert on three first-period power plays. Corey Perry made it 2-0 in the second period, scoring off a backhand pass from Draisaitl.

Adam Henrique praises Calvin Pickard’s battle in Oilers’ win

In the game, Sebastian Aho gave Carolina hope early in the third period with a power-play goal. Mikko Rantanen set him up with a sharp pass, along with Shayne Gostisbehere, who completed his 400th NHL point.

Carolina pushed for an equalizer, but Pickard made key saves, including stopping Aho on a breakaway with 50 seconds left. Evan Bouchard secured the win with an empty-net goal in the final second.

Adam Henrique praised Pickard for battling hard and controlling rebounds.

“He’s great. He’s in there just battling,” Henrique said. “He’s making the big saves. If there’s rebounds, he’s battling right to the bitter end to cover it up or get it out of there.”

The Oilers (35-21-4) will face the Anaheim Ducks (26-25-7) on March 4, at 9:00 PM EST.

