$13,000,000 Maple Leafs forward makes his feelings known about rejoining Toronto after being traded by Canucks

Dakota Joshua is back with the team that drafted him in 2014. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Vancouver Canucks for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. Joshua signed a four-year $13 million contract with the Canucks in June.

He said it feels like a full-circle moment to return to Toronto.

“Yeah it is a full circle moment for me and be a part of the Leafs," Joshua said (0:23), via the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast. "When you’re young, you’re just kind of happy to be around — putting on the Leafs development camp gear and getting a feel for things, not really realizing all the steps it takes to actually make the team one day."

Now with more experience, Joshua is ready to help the Leafs compete. He added that he’s excited to be part of a team that wants to win.

"So now, having a couple of years under my belt and really coming into my own, it means a lot to be joining the Leafs at this point and help go get a cup," Joshua said.

Toronto made several trades this summer, adding Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy and Henry Thrun. Joshua is expected to bring energy and experience to the forward group.

The Maple Leafs hope these moves help the team improve, and Joshua is looking forward to the opportunity.

Canucks GM on Dakota Joshua's trade to Toronto Maple Leafs

Dakota Joshua had 14 points in 57 games last season and was second on the Canucks in hits. He missed the start of the campaign due to a cancer diagnosis, but returned to play strong minutes. In 2023-24, Joshua had his best season with 18 goals and 14 assists in 63 games.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Joshua showed strength during a difficult off-ice situation.

"Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” Allvin said on July 17, via NHL.com. "Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto."

Joshua has never played a game for Toronto as he was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He later joined the Canucks and improved each season.

Joshua will bring physical play and depth to the Maple Leafs lineup. They have consistently failed to perform in the playoffs, but are gearing up to push for a different outcome.

