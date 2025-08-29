$14,000,000 LA Kings icon hints at ending his NHL career after 20 years - “This could be my last season”

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar hinted that his 20th NHL season may be his last. His two-year, $14,000,000 contract will expire after the 2025-26 season. At that point, he is expected to announce his retirement.Kopitar spoke about retirement on the Sports Central Podcast's snippet shared on Friday. He said it is something he has been thinking about, and this season could be his last one in hockey.&quot;I mean, if I said I didn't think about it, I'd be lying for sure,&quot; Kopitar said. &quot;I've been thinking about it. Not everything is quite decided yet, but this could be my last season in the NHL, yes!&quot; Last season, he scored 21 goals and added 46 assists, finishing with 67 points in 81 games. He led the Kings in assists for the 16th time. He also recorded only four penalty minutes across the season.Kopitar explained that his family is a big reason. He wants to spend more time with his children as they grow.&quot;I mean, it's bittersweet,&quot; Kopitar said. &quot;You know, this is, hockey is something that I've known for all of my life. It's my first love, and it's been a big part of my life and my family's life and everything. But at the same time, you know, my kids will be 11 and nine years old. It's just at the time where they need their dad around a lot more than I would be playing hockey.&quot;Anze Kopitar is married to Ines Dominc Kopitar, whom he met in 2005. They tied the knot in July 2013, and the couple has two children together. Their daughter, Neza, was born in March 2015, and their son, Jakob, was born in 2016.&quot;So, it's something that, you know, they have sacrificed a bunch,&quot; Kopitar said. &quot;I have missed a bunch of holidays, a bunch of birthdays, a bunch of recitals in schools, a bunch of games, a bunch of figure skating competitions.&quot;And you know, there comes a time you say this is enough, I have done my part, and I wanna be a dad now. And you know, it's definitely creeping in my mind, even if this is the last year, I will give it my very best and leave it all out there.&quot;Anze Kopitar's comments on being a &quot;gentleman&quot; in hockeyAnze Kopitar has built an impressive record with the LA Kings. He has played 12 seasons with at least 80 games. Few players in NHL history have matched this level of consistency.Earlier in June, Kopitar, who had two penalties (four minutes), spoke about winning the Lady Byng Trophy for the third time.&quot;Hockey is a physical sport but within those parameters, I think there's obviously room, I guess a gentleman, a good guy, having respect toward your peers, toward the officials,&quot; Kopitar said. &quot;I'm honored to have won it three times now and it means a great deal to me.&quot;Anze Kopitar has played his entire career with Los Angeles. He has been a captain and a leader for many years. He helped the Kings win two Stanley Cups (2012 and 2014).