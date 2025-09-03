  • home icon
  • $15,000,000 forward makes his feelings known on being traded to Maple Leafs by Flyers after 12 years 

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 03, 2025 21:43 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Scott Laughton discussed his Toronto Maple Leafs trade (Source: Imagn)

Scott Laughton spoke about his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March. The deal ended Laughton’s 12-year playing career with the Philadelphia Flyers. Toronto sent a 2027 first-round pick and forward Nikita Grebenkin in the trade. The Flyers kept 50% of Laughton’s salary, and the Leafs also received two draft picks.

Speaking on "The Leafs Nation" podcast on Tuesday, Laughton said joining Toronto was like living out his childhood dream.

"Yeah, I did (envision as a kid to be a Maple Leaf)," Laughton said. "I did, and it worked out pretty well to be able to come home. Definitely an adjustment period. I'm the first to say it, wasn't at my best and didn't show the best parts of my game, probably until later on in the year, and started to find it a little bit better.
"And took the summer to really to focus on the small details of my game. I think sometimes when you're in a place for a long time, you lose that a little bit."

Working with Toronto’s staff helped him focus on details. Last season, new coach Craig Berube was at the helm. Berube won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

"To be able to work with the staff and in Toronto has really, really helped me," Laughton said. "So it's really cool. It's cool coming home and having all our family here, especially with a young kid, and all that helps. So, it's been great."
Laughton has played over 680 NHL games in his career, scoring 108 goals and 161 assists. In the playoffs, he totaled 12 points in 37 games. Last season, he had 31 points in 80 games. He is expected to bring depth and experience to the Leafs next season.

Where could we see Scott Laughton in the Leafs' lineup in 2025-26?

Scott Laughton is expected to center the Maple Leafs' fourth line at the start of the 2025-26 season. He is projected to play with Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok. Laughton would aim for depth production, which he mentioned in his statement in March.

"I think you always want to produce," Laughton said, via NHL.com on March 25. "You want to produce, but you also want to play winning hockey, and I’m going to keep trying to do that."

Toronto lost Mitch Marner this offseason, leaving a big hole in the forward group. His role will likely stay in the bottom six, but training camp will confirm his exact spot.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
