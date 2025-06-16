$17,700,000 Panthers star makes his feelings known about playing alongside Brad Marchand in Stanley Cup Finals 

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett spoke about what it’s like playing with Brad Marchand in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers have taken a 3-2 series lead against the Edmonton Oilers, and once again, they are entering Game 6 in which they have a chance to eliminate the Oilers and win the Cup.

Last postseason, they failed to execute it, but this time, they have Brad Marchand, who is in outstanding form. He has scored six goals in this series.

Speaking after the Panthers' 5-2 win in Game 5, Bennett, who is approaching the end of his four-year, $17.7 million contract, praised Marchand's performance.

“He does everything,” Bennett said, via The Athletic. “He’s a guy that we follow. He’s a natural leader, he speaks up when he needs to speak and he goes out there and does the hard work that’s inspiring for guys. We all look up to him and look to him to lead. He’s done a fantastic job at that.”

Marchand scored twice in Game 5. His six goals in the Stanley Cup Final are the most in a Final since 1988. Marchand became the first player to score five or more goals in the Final against two teams. He also tied for 10th all-time in playoff game-winning goals.

Marchand is known for performing well in big games. Several of his 10 playoff goals this year were scored in the most important moments, like the overtime goal in Game 2. He also brings leadership and energy to the locker room.

Meanwhile, Bennett has had a successful postseason, scoring his 15th goal in Game 5 against the Oilers. He now has the record for most road goals in a single postseason, with 13. He's also scored in six consecutive away games. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Brad Marchand is enjoying the Panthers' Stanley Cup Finals run

The Panthers will play Game 6 at home with a chance to win the Stanley Cup, while the Oilers need a win to stay alive. It will be interesting to see what happens after the puck drops on Tuesday, but for now, Brad Marchand is enjoying the process.

"I've said it a ton of times, we're just enjoying the moment," Marchand said, via NHL.com. "It's a special time, special memories that we're going to have forever... just excited."

Marchand and Bennett will continue to play their role for the Panthers. Their strong playoff play has helped the team reach this point.

