$17,700,000 Panthers star's 'decision' to have domino effect on Brad Marchand's future with Florida, claims insider

Florida Panthers’ star Sam Bennett's contract situation could have a domino effect on Brad Marchand's future with the team, according to insider Chris Johnston.

Bennett is in the final year of a 4-year, $17,700,000 contract that expires after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Speaking on the "First Up" podcast, Johnston said that Bennett's next contract, along with other Panthers UFAs, will impact Marchand's next deal.

Marchand is also in the final year of his 8-year, $49 million contract and is set to become a UFA this July.

"Marchand is going to be the rare player at age 37… I'd say [the Panthers] get to raise," Johnston said on First Up podcast.

According to Johnston, it wouldn't be surprising if Marchand gets around $8 million on his next contract. The rising salary cap and his effectiveness even after leaving Boston make him valuable. Despite being the oldest player on the team, Johnston noted that Marchand has been one of Florida's best players in the playoffs.

"While the door certainly isn't closed with the Panthers, I don't think the Panthers are likely going to be able to pay them in that kind of price range just because they've got a big decision on Sam Bennett and obviously and other pending UFAs.”

“They have some other contracts to work through, so he's probably going to have to find that kind of deal somewhere else."

It remains to be seen where Marchand will end up. But it's clear the Panthers have difficult decisions ahead with their pending free agents that will impact whether Marchand stays in Florida beyond this season.

Chris Johnston: Other teams "going to watch" Brad Marchand in Stanley Cup finals

With the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers set to begin Wednesday night in Edmonton, NHL insider Chris Johnston pointed out that teams across the league will be keeping a close eye on Brad Marchand’s performance.

According to Johnston,

"I think there are 30 front offices that are sitting at home that are going to watch this game tonight and have been watching these playoffs and looking for ways to make their team better.

“They could be staring you right there in the face. There's obviously risk with any player of that age, but March is healthy after having some surgeries last summer. He's been just a stellar performer in Florida."

Brad Marchand's clutch scoring and feisty style of play could entice other teams to make a move for him in the offseason.

