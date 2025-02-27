Brock Boeser has made his feelings known about the extended delay in a contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks. The 28-year-old winger is currently in the final year of a three-year, $19,950,000 contract and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer if no extension is reached.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching on March 7th, Boeser's future in Vancouver is uncertain as he could potentially be dealt away.

"I understand it's a business, but I feel like I'm a pretty loyal guy and that should speak for itself," Boeser said about the contract situation (per Sportsnet).

"We all know the three options - trade, re-sign or neither. If nothing happens by July 1st, I still think I'll be in a good spot as a UFA. But I've talked about how much I love playing in Vancouver, so it is frustrating that nothing has got done."

This season, Boeser has posted 18 goals and 35 points through 50 games. In his NHL career spanning 529 games, all with Vancouver, he has tallied 197 goals and 419 points.

"I feel I can score more and produce more to be a difference maker for this team. So I'm just trying to focus on helping us win games right now," Boeser added.

Boeser has spent his entire NHL career with the Canucks after drafted 23rd overall in 2015.

Brock Boeser's thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks' struggles

Coming off a division title in 2023-24, the Canucks have underperformed this season amid significant turmoil and change. The trade of longtime core player, J.T. Miller, particularly surprised Brock Boeser, who said,

"I would have never guessed the year would have gone how it's gone after last year. I would never guess ... the things that happened this year were going to happen before the season started. It's been a lot. I think, really, the blessing in all this is that we're still in a wild-card spot.”

While goals have been hard to come by for him lately, Boeser felt the team's defensive play has improved and that,

"if we start getting the scoring, then we can win some games in a row."

After last season's success, it's been a rocky road for the Canucks, but Brock Boeser is hopeful the team can turn things around and make a playoff push down the stretch.

