$19,950,000 Canucks winger shares 4-word message for J.T. Miller following blockbuster Rangers trade

The Vancouver Canucks traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Friday. In return, they received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The Rangers also got Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. This trade is a big change for the Canucks as they adjust their roster after putting an end to Miller's rift with teammate Elias Pettersson.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser shared an Instagram story and wrote,

"Gonna miss u brother" with a red heart emoji.

Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19,950,000 contract. He has been an important player for Vancouver this season, recording 16 goals and 17 assists in 44 games. However, his -14 plus-minus rating shows some defensive struggles. Losing a teammate like Miller is a big adjustment, considering they played together for five and a half seasons.

Miller was not just a strong offensive player but also a leader. He had a career-high 103 points last season and was a key playmaker. His chemistry with Boeser and other teammates helped the Canucks offense. However, reports of tension between Miller and Pettersson led to the trade. Canucks president Jim Rutherford said the team tried to fix the issue, but it did not last.

Now, Boeser and the team must focus on moving forward. The Canucks are in a tough Pacific Division with a record of 23-18-10, and replacing Miller will not be easy.

Canucks captain is "going to miss" J.T. Miller following trade to NY Rangers

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes also talked about J.T. Miller's trade on Friday.

"I think it's just been a lot of noise. For [Miller], too, it's been a lot on him. I think he's looking forward to a fresh start," Hughes said, per NHL.com. "We're obviously going to miss him here, he had a lot of compete and played some really good hockey for us, but in saying that, we've got to refocus on the guys we do have here."

Chytil and Mancini bring potential, and the 2025 first-round pick could help in the future.

Boeser's contract expires after the 2024-25 season, so his future is uncertain. However, right now, his focus is on helping the Canucks stay competitive. The team lost to the Dallas Stars 5-3 following J.T. Miller's trade. Now, they have to bounce back in the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

