  "19 without Marner" "Losing to Panthers in playoffs": NHL fans predict Matthew Knies' 2025-26 season after $46.5 Maple Leafs signing

"19 without Marner" "Losing to Panthers in playoffs": NHL fans predict Matthew Knies' 2025-26 season after $46.5 Maple Leafs signing

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:43 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to performance expectations from Matthew Knies following six-year contract extension (Source: Imagn)

On July 1, Matthew Knies inked a six-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal is worth $46.5 million, and he will be earning an average of $7.75 million every year.

The Leafs got the golden opportunity to draft Knies in 2021 with the 57th pick. He is 6-foot-3 and brings size and strength to Toronto's forward group.

Knies had his best NHL season in 2024–25. He recorded 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games. He also had seven points in 13 playoff games. Referring to his standout season, the NHL's X account asked fans on Saturday what to expect from Knies next year.

"Matthew Knies had a breakout year in 2024-25 with 29 goals and 58 points! What's in store for him this upcoming season?"
Some fans are happy with the deal and believe that Knies deserved it. Meanwhile, others are waiting to see if he can repeat or improve next season.

“19 without Marner,” one fan said, hinting at fewer points following Mitch Marner's trade to Vegas.
“Losing to the Panthers in the playoffs,” another fan joked.
"94 points. He’s now the Scariest power forward to play against 🔥," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"35+ goals, 70+ points, 200+ hits and firmly in the conversation for best power forward in the game," a fan claimed.
"Dude got a good year on a contract year, he’ll be right back to 35 pts this year. Anyway leafs did bet on many players like that. Joshua and Macelli just achieved the same," a fan said.
"Marner contributed 47% of goals and he shot 19.1%. He is a likely candidate for some regression," a fan mentioned.

Matthew Knies wanted to sign long-term with Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies completed his second full NHL season in 2024-25. In his statement, following the extension, he said he wanted to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long time.

"I just wanted to be here as long as possible, really," Knies told the media on July 1. "I wanted longer term, and I think this deal just kind of fit best for me with my trajectory as a player. I think that this was kind of the sweet spot for both of us.
"I was just excited to get it done and get it done before free agency, and try to help them out as much as possible."

Knies has represented the USA in the Olympics and World Juniors in 2022. He has played 161 regular-season games, scoring 94 points.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

