$2,500,000 longtime teammate makes his feelings known on Sidney Crosby possibly leaving Penguins to chase another Stanley Cup

Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury were teammates for 12 seasons as members of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They had tremendous success together, winning three Stanley Cups and forming a bond that lasts forever. Through that time they also built a great friendship that still stands. So if anybody not named Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang knows Sidney Crosby, it's Marc-Andre Fleury.

This made it interesting to hear comments the Wild goaltender made on Friday's interview with Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on "32 Thoughts: The Podcast." Fleury was asked whether he'd ever want to see his friend Crosby leave Pittsburgh to chase a Stanley Cup somewhere else. This was his response.

"It's not like the Penguins are fighting for the cup right now. He's such a winner, he has it inside of him. It'd be weird, but I kind of wish him to find, for him, I just wish that he can find a place where he can keep playing his best and keep chasing another Stanley Cup," Fleury said.

Interesting to hear that response from Fleury. The first-overall pick in 2003 thought he'd spend his whole career in Pittsburgh, but that wasn't the case.

All signs point to the 40-year-old retiring at the season's end as he finishes out a one-year, $2,500,000 contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Sidney Crosby remains a force at 37 years old

At 37 years old, Sidney Crosby is not aging like normal athletes do.

The Penguins captain continues to dominate and remains one of the best players in the league. He's having another strong season producing 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games played, on track for his 20th consecutive season averaging over a point per game. This would surpass Wayne Greztky (19) for the most seasons averaging over a point per game in NHL history.

Despite that, Pittsburgh is on pace to miss the playoffs for the third straight campaign. This has fans wondering, will we see Sidney Crosby competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs again? The hockey world certainly hopes so.

Crosby is nursing an upper-body injury, so fans are anxiously waiting to hear if he will be available for Team Canada's opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

