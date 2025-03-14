"2 mins for existing"; "League is after him": Internet livid over 'terrible' Matt Rempe interference penalty call during Rangers-Wild 

Fans on social media were furious over what they considered a "terrible" interference call against New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe during Thursday's matchup versus the Minnesota Wild.

In the third period, as Rempe was skating near the center line, Wild's forward Devin Shore collided with him and fell to the ice. The official called Rempe for interference. Minnesota capitalized by scoring on the ensuing power play.

Here's how fans on X/Twitter reacted to the interference call against Matt Rempe.

One fan tweeted:

"2 minutes for existing."

Another fan chimed in:

"Bench this guy because the league is after him."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

One fan described it as:

"That’s a terrible call."

"Good, keep it up. Do whatever it takes to get this piece of sh*t out of the league. He's not even good enough to be on AHL ice, all he does is try to injure people. If he was a real enforcer he'd at least be useful at penalty killing or something, he's just a talentless thug," another fan opined.

"For the 2nd straight game Rempe called for a BS imaginary penalty that hurts the Rangers. When will this stop?" another fan wrote.

"Brandon Blandina called both weak penalties on Rempe this week. He's a lower tier ref who was assigned to back-to-back Ranger games," one fan said.

Matt Rempe and Rangers end 4-game losing streak

On Thursday, the Rangers ended their four-game losing streak after defeating the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center.

After a goalless opening period, Vincent Trocheck put the visitors up 1-0 at 6:45 into the second period. This was the lone goal scored in that period. Coming into the third period, Marcus Johansson tied it 1-1 for the Wild on the power play due to an interference call against Matt Rempe.

Johnny Brodzinski restored the Blueshirts' lead to 2-1 at 6:38. The Wild scored their second power play goal of the night with Frederick Gaudreau tying it 2-2 and forcing overtime.

Braden Schneider emerged winner for the Rangers as he netted the game-winning goal 1:51 into the extra period. The win helped the Blueshirts level points with the Columbus Blue Jackets for second place in the East's Wild Card standings.

