"20 mil 1 goal, what a deal": Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna reacts to his trade from Oilers to Canucks

Evander Kane was traded by the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Edmonton got a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Canucks in exchange for the forward, who had one year left on his contract worth $5.125 million.
Shortly after news of the trade was made public, Evander Kane’s ex-wife Anna Kane shared a series of stories on Instagram.
In one of the stories, she wrote:
“Now they can win. 3x a charm.”
In another, she added:
“Edm ur welcome 😘,” followed by, “Connor ur welcome xx”
Anna Kane also reposted a graphic featuring Evander Kane’s farewell message to Edmonton.
In the caption, she wrote:
“20 mil 1goal What a deal 🤡”
The comment was a reference to the single goal Kane managed in six games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Anna also mentioned that she couldn't wait to watch the Oilers lift the Stanley Cup now that Kane has departed.
Evander and Anna married in 2018 and welcomed a daughter in 2020. Anna filed for divorce a year later.
Evander Kane was originally acquired by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent in January 2022 after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks. He appeared in 161 regular-season games for the Oilers, recording 62 goals and 49 assists for 111 points. He also added 27 points in 43 playoff games.
Evander Kane pens moving farewell message for Edmonton
On Wednesday, Evander Kane shared a carousel of pictures featuring his time with the Oilers. He also penned a farewell note for the team and the fans.
Kane expressed gratitude toward the organization, the ownership, the front office, the coaching staff and the trainers for believing in him and giving him the chance to play for the team. He thanked his teammates for the friendships and memories they shared.
“As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton,” he wrote.
Kane then thanked the fans for their strong support and passion.
“To the fans—thank you for embracing me and showing unwavering support throughout my time in Edmonton. Rogers Place was always electric, and I’m proud to have played in front of such a passionate hockey city. My family and I have built some incredible relationships that will last forever.”
Finally, Evander Kane shared his excitement about joining the Vancouver Canucks, his hometown team. He mentioned that he is looking forward to the next phase of his career.
