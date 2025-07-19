2021 No. 1 pick Owen Power drops wedding pics after tying the knot with former college basketball star Victoria Beara

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Owen Power ties know with former college basketball star Victoria Beara - Source Owen Power Instagram post
Buffalo Sabres’ defenceman Owen Power tied the knot with his college sweetheart and former basketball player Victoria Beara. The Sabres defenseman, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, shared photos from the wedding in an Instagram post. Power captioned the post:

“07.12.25, Ecclesiastes 4:12 (a verse in bible - "Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.")
also-read-trending Trending

In one photo, Power and Beara are seated together in a wine cellar, with Beara on Power's lap as they kiss. Another photo shows their kiss at the altar after exchanging vows.

Additional photos capture candid moments from the celebration, including power posing with the groomsmen, a family photo with parents and a reception shot featuring all the wedding guests cheering the newly married couple.

The couple has kept their relationship private. Victoria Beara is a former guard for the Laurier Golden Hawks and a Communication Studies student at Wilfrid Laurier. She likely met Power during their time at university.

Their relationship grew over the years, leading to a romantic lakeside proposal in Switzerland in July 2024.

Owen Power is coming off his fourth season with the Sabres, where he tallied 33 assists and 40 points in 79 games. He’s playing under a seven-year, $58.45 million contract he signed with the team in 2023.

Owen Power's wife Victoria Beara's Instagram post of their marriage

Victoria Beara shared photos from their wedding day in an Instagram post. The post included a photo of the couple walking down the aisle together in the church. As well as a photo of them kneeling before the priest during their nuptials. She captioned the post:

"What God has joined together, let no one separate," quoting the Bible verse from Matthew 19:6.

The post also featured a group photo taken outside the church. There were also some candid shots of the newlyweds. One photo showed Victoria posing with her bridesmaids in their matching dresses. Other photos captured glimpses of Victoria looking radiant in her wedding gown before the ceremony began.

