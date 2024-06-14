2024 AHL Calder Cup: How to watch Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears Game 1

The 2024 Calder Cup finals feature a rematch between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears, who battled in a thrilling seven-game series last year. Hockey fans won't want to miss the action as these two teams face off again for the Calder Cup.

The best-of-seven series begins on Friday, June 14 in Hershey for Game 1. All games will be available to stream on AHLTV.com for fans who want to watch online. For those looking to tune in on TV, NHL Network will broadcast Games 1, 2, 4, 5, and the decisive Game 7.

Locally, Southern California residents can catch the action on Fox 11, which will air Game 1. Other local broadcasts on Fox 11, CW-5, and ABC-3 will show Games 3, 4, 5, 6, and Game 7 if necessary. Radio listeners can tune into The Eagle 106.9 FM station for live coverage of every Firebirds playoff matchup.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Hershey, after leading the Atlantic Division with a 53-14 record and defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 in the semifinals. They then swept the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-0 in the Division finals and won the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in an overtime Game 7.

The Firebirds were first in the Pacific Division with a 46-15 record. They beat the Calgary Wranglers 3-1 in the semifinals and swept the Ontario Reign 3-0 in the Division finals. The Firebirds advanced to the Calder Cup Finals by winning the Western Conference Finals 4-1 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Calder Cup full schedule: Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. EST

Game 2 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, Sunday, June 16 at 5 p.m. EST

Game 3 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. EST

Game 4 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. EST

Game 5 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, Saturday, June 22 at 9 p.m. EST (If necessary)

Game 6 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. EST (If necessary)

Game 7 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. EST (If necessary)